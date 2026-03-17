Pittsburgh bar passes health inspection after video of rat on its taps goes viral

PITTSBURGH — A local bar has passed its health inspection after a video of a rat on its taps went viral.

The Urban Tap in Pittsburgh’s South Side said they took recommendations from the Allegheny County Health Department on how to improve their processes.

“Our team took this process very seriously and made improvements to our daily operations to ensure we continue to meet the highest standards and expectations for food safety and cleanliness,” the Urban Tap said in a post on Facebook.

The post from the business thanked the community, who they say supported them.

They also said they’ll host a special event with a dessert table and happy hour specials.

That event is set for next Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group