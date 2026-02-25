Pittsburgh-based aluminum maker Alcoa looking to sell some sites to data centers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh-based Alcoa is looking to sell some of its sites.

Reuters reports that the aluminum producer plans to sell 10 of its closed or idled sites to the data center industry, according to CEO Bill Oplinger.

Aluminum producers face competition for energy from data centers, Reuters says, though the demand creates an opportunity to sell stakes in some sites located near energy sources.

The first sale could reportedly happen within the first half of the year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group