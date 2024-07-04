Pittsburgh-based candy store serving up Hot Dog Water Soda

Thirsty? Love hot dogs? Then Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop has a treat for you.

The retailer, with locations in Beaver, Canonsburg, Mt. Lebanon and the Strip District, is selling Hot Dog Water soda.

“It’s a lightly carbonated sugary salute to the 150-year-old wiener in a bun,” a social media post reads, in part.

Grandpa Joe’s launched Pickle Soda in 2017 and Ketchup Soda in 2020.

“It’s important for me that Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop provides a different candy store experience than everyone else out there. Our customers and loyal fans love trying new flavors and tastes. I think it’s something that really sets us apart,” said Christopher Beers, founder and CEO. “Hot Dog Water has been a long-running joke, and today we’ve brought it to life and put it in a bottle with our name on it, proudly.”

Hot Dog Water Soda is available online and in stores.

