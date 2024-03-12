Local

Pittsburgh-based Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop makes Minnesota acquisition

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has made a Minnesota acquisition.

PITTSBURGH — On Monday, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop announced that it is expanding west.

Grandpa Joe’s, a candy retailer founded by owner Christopher Beers in Pittsburgh, is known for its $5 candy buffet, old-fashioned glass bottle sodas and large selection of nostalgic candies and novelty gifts, has acquired three Blue Sun Soda Shop locations in Spring Lake, Bloomington, and Stillwater, Minnesota.

“We are excited to become a part of these Minnesota communities,” Beers said in a release. “Our mission is to provide an unforgettable experience for candy lovers of all ages, and we look forward to continuing that tradition in Minnesota. I think customers are going to love our overwhelming selection.”

