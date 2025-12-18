Pittsburgh-based MilkShake Factory doubles footprint to 35 locations across 16 states

PITTSBURGH — A local dessert destination has capped off 2025 with a big expansion.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh-based MilkShake Factory announced that it is ending the year with a ton of momentum, having doubled its footprint amid a nationwide expansion.

MilkShake Factory confirmed in a release that it ended the year with 35 locations across 16 states, up from 15 locations in 2024.

In 2025, the brand, which franchises its stores, expanded into Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group