Pittsburgh-based United Steelworkers union endorses President Biden

PITTSBURGH — The United Steelworkers union has endorsed President Joe Biden.

The union, which represents 850,000 workers, said Biden has a record of supporting affordable healthcare, retirement security and laws that help workers.

The Pittsburgh-based union announcement came less than a week after President Biden voiced opposition to the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel, saying it’s vital that the company remain American-owned and operated.

“President Biden proved time and again during his first term that he stands with working families,” said USW International President David McCall in a news release. “His vision and leadership allowed our nation to strengthen workers’ access to collective bargaining, grow the middle class, and embark on a path to widespread prosperity.”

