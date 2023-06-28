Pittsburgh bikeshare nonprofit installing stations, expanding into new neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Bike Share Pittsburgh, the nonprofit operator of POGOH bikeshare, is installing 22 new POGOH stations through July and is launching 154 new e-assist bikes and 66 pedal bikes into their fleet.

In addition to creating more connections within the current network, the new stations will connect several new neighborhoods, including Hazelwood, Larimer, Garfield, Upper Lawrenceville, Allegheny Center and Central Northside.

The growth of the bikeshare network is made possible by a Federal Highway Administration grant for Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ). The grant request was supported locally by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the City of Pittsburgh.

“Because POGOH riders need to both rent and return their bikes at one of our stations, we need a lot of stations to make the system convenient. This expansion is focused on increasing the convenience of our network, and better connecting more neighborhoods to bikeshare,” said David White, executive director of Bike Share Pittsburgh, in a press release. “This twenty-two station expansion is a meaningful step towards our vision to have POGOH stations in every neighborhood in the City and eventually extend to many inner ring municipalities.”

The new station locations have received approval from city council and permits from the City of Pittsburgh.

For more information about Bike Share Pittsburgh and the 2023 station expansion, visit pogoh.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group