Alligator spotted in river in Armstrong County captured by kayakers, police say

An alligator spotted along the Kiski River last month has been captured, according to officials.

Kiski Township police tell Channel 11 the alligator was caught around 8 p.m. Sunday by kayakers.

Officials previously attempted to capture the reptile after several reported sightings.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission told us it was most likely someone’s pet.

The details of its capture weren’t immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group