Pittsburgh business bankruptcies nearly double in 2024, hitting highest level since 2019

PITTSBURGH — Bankruptcy filings by Pittsburgh area businesses almost doubled during 2024 compared with 2023. Granted, the count for 2023, at 133, was the lowest full-year tally in at least 20 years. But the 2024 total of 259 marked the first time since 2020′s 212 filings that the region topped 200 and is the highest since 267 in 2019.

Local filings increased substantially in the second half of 2024 with 157.

There were 70 commercial bankruptcy filings during the fourth-quarter of 2024 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers 25 counties. Of those, 29 were Chapter 7 or liquidation, 36 were Chapter 11, or restructuring, and the remainder were Chapter 13, for sole practitioners. The data is from the website of the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts.

Kelly Neal, a shareholder at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, noted an “unusually high number of filings” in the Western District of Pennsylvania, but, many of them were tied to skilled care/nursing facilities including a couple of large conglomerate filings.

Click here to read more from our partners from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group