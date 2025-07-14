Pittsburgh Business Times 2025 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — The winners of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania have been announced.

A company’s inclusion on this list is based on the results of online employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies were evaluated based on a variety of factors, ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management.

The full rankings of the companies — based on scores devised from the results of the Quantum Workplace survey, with companies being split into four size categories based on their local employee count — will be released later this year, along with a special edition of the Pittsburgh Business Times that comes out on Sept. 19. In addition to the rankings, short profiles of each of the companies will be included.

Here are the first few companies on the ranking, in alphabetical order:

AEC Group LLC

Allegheny County Conservation District

Allen + Shariff Corp.

AlphaGraphics in the Cultural District

American Geotechnical & Environmental Services Inc.

Arbors Management Inc.

Beacon Hill Solutions Group LLC

Cadnetics USA Inc.

CannonDesign

Cars Protection Plus Inc.

Click here to see the full list from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group