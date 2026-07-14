Pittsburgh Business Times: Pittsburgh Technical College could have a new owner

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The latest on the future of a local technical college that abruptly shut down in 2024 amid allegations of financial mismanagement and an ongoing investigation by the PA Attorney General’s Office.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times are reporting that Pittsburgh Technical College could have a new owner.

A court just approved Chapman Properties, a developer out of Leetsdale, to buy PTC’s campus in North Fayette Township. The 170-acre campus off of McKee Road includes an administration building, classrooms and student housing.

Chapman Properties tells the Business Times that North Fayette Township wants the property back on the tax rolls, and everything can be repurposed, but it will require zoning changes and some creativity.

The dorms could become senior housing, which the developer cites as being scarce in Allegheny County. Chapman also says that with North Fayette Township being a highly desirable location and a great school district, a single-family housing development has big potential.

Oakdale’s Mayor tells Channel 11 that there are serious flooding concerns with all the housing developments popping up, so there would have to be a lot of due diligence with zoning and water retention to protect neighbors if a housing development were considered for the site. He adds that commercial development, bringing people to town and spending money, is a good thing - the tradeoff might just be more traffic.

The developer tells our Business Times Partners that they hope to close on the property later this year.

The legal process is still working its way through the court system for the students who say they lost thousands or tens of thousands of dollars when PTC shut its doors for good.

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