Man, 86, dead after being hit by vehicle while getting his mail in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Washington County.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco shared information on Tuesday afternoon, saying his office was called to the 180 block of Cecil Henderson Road in Cecil Township after 9:37 a.m.

A man was crossing the street to get his mail when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man, identified as Robert Coen, 86, was pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

Coen’s cause and manner of death are still pending.

Southbridge EMS, the Cecil Township Fire Department and PennDOT provided aid at the scene.

Warco said the Cecil Township Police Department is investigating.

The Pennsylvania State Police crash reconstruction team is also working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

Warco did not say if the driver stayed at the scene. Channel 11 will share that information and further details as they are made available.

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