Heat index may push 100 degrees on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Plan for the heat as you head out on Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s, and heat indices could top 100F.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for all parts of the region, except the ridges of Fayette, Westmoreland and Indiana counties.

Air Quality may continue to be an issue with smoke from Canadian wildfires expected to bring hazy skies late into Thursday

High temperatures will hover near 90F with high heat indices through Friday before showers, storms and cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

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