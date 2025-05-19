Pittsburgh carjacking suspect shot twice, later stopped at Monroeville Burger King

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot twice after stealing a car in Pittsburgh on Monday morning.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says a ShotSpotter alert on the 5100 block of Friendship Avenue came in around 11 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found a man who said he was the victim of a carjacking and fired a gun twice at the suspect, who left in his vehicle.

The vehicle was seen heading eastbound out of the city and police issued a BOLO. Soon after, Pitcairn police saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen one driving erratically and stopped it at a Monroeville Burger King -- which is around 40 minutes away from the location of the reported carjacking.

Our crews saw the van up against the building. Witnesses tell us that when the driver didn’t pull over, police cornered the vehicle along the restaurant’s wall.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police noticed the male driver was shot in the arm and shoulder. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and later identified as the person suspected in the carjacking.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

