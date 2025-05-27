Pittsburgh Carmalt students to learn remotely Tuesday due to water main break in school

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh Public School students will learn remotely on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 students will transition to remote synchronous learning for the day because of a water main break inside the building, a district spokesperson said.

Information on any damage to the building or how long repairs may take wasn’t immediately available.

