Pittsburgh Carmalt students to learn remotely Tuesday due to water main break in school

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh Public School students will learn remotely on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 students will transition to remote synchronous learning for the day because of a water main break inside the building, a district spokesperson said.

Information on any damage to the building or how long repairs may take wasn’t immediately available.

