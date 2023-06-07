Pittsburgh City Council approves $2.2 million study on converting street lights to LED lights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council approved $2.2 million for the first step into converting street lights to LED energy-efficient lights.

”Over 40% of city greenhouse gas emissions come from our street lights. By converting to more energy-efficient technology, we will be making progress on the city’s climate action goals, “ said Angie Martinez, assistant director of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI).

The $2.2 million figure only covers the study and design phase, Martinez says. The actual installation could be about $12 million.

Martinez said the funding will come from bond money and the American Rescue Plan Act.

As for which neighborhoods will be prioritized, that is something being considered in the planning stage.

”We do hope to factor in areas of the city that are underlit,” said Martinez.

City officials said the study and design phase is expected to take about a year. Converting the city’s lights to LEDs would take another two years.

