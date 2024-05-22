Pittsburgh City Council tentatively approves city-sponsored Juneteenth event

PITTSBURGH — After hours of back and forth and questioning, the Pittsburgh City Council has tentatively voted to approve a city-sponsored Juneteenth event. But the big question is if that event will compete with the already existing Juneteenth celebration, hosted by organizer (William) B. Marshall.

“One thing that I know for sure is that no other organization can out-qualify us for a Juneteenth celebration, we have put on Juneteenth in the city for 11 years,” Marshall explained in front of the City Council on Wednesday morning.

>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Deputy mayor defends Juneteenth bid winner

Marshall has hosted an annual Juneteenth celebration in the city for more than a decade bringing in millions for the city, and in return, the city has historically sponsored the event.

In 2023, Pittsburgh City Council approved $250,000 to go to Marshall and the Poise Foundation. Last year, $125,000 was given. The problem is that Marshall never received this year’s funding.

“They made that decision in September after I had a press conference in June complaining about the mayor not providing police security for the Juneteenth celebration,” said Marshall.

In September, the mayor’s office opened a new application process, and despite Marshall and the Poise Foundation applying, Bounce Entertainment was given the contract, sparking immediate concern.

“All this explanation is not sitting well with the public, what they are hearing is that the guy who brought Juneteenth to Pittsburgh is being pushed out,” said Council member, Theresa Kail-Smith.

Council member Coghill also weighed in.

“Here is the deal I feel like this is one of the most dishonorable things that we have done I feel like we have broken our word to B. Marshall and the Poise Foundation and in no way in good conscience can I support this,” said Coghill during the meeting.

But other members of the council said if the RFP process was followed accurately, the funding should go to bounce entertainment for a different, city-financed event.

“I don’t get it either we follow the process, or we don’t,” said council member, Bobby Willson.

In a preliminary vote on Wednesday, council approved funding Bounce Entertainment.

Following the meeting, the mayor’s office refuted claims this was a personal decision and said it was to ensure there would be an annual Juneteenth celebration next year.

But when we asked if money is set aside to fund next year’s 2025 celebration, they said no.

“I don’t have an answer for you as to the source of funds we have to make those decisions during the 2025 budgeting process,” said Deputy Mayor Jake Pawlak.

The council will make its final decision on Tuesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group