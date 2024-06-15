Multiple people injured after crash in North Strabane Township

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured after a crash in North Strabane Township on Saturday.

Washington County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of Washington Road and Fulton Road at around 4:05 p.m.

North Strabane Township firefighters say the crash involved three passenger vehicles.

One person had to be rescued from a vehicle by emergency crews and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Investigators say three other people were injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The intersection is reopened to traffic at this time.

