Pittsburgh City Council votes in favor of legislation increasing workers’ paid sick time

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council today voted in favor of legislation increasing workers’ paid sick time.

The legislation increases the number of sick days workers in the city may earn and use each year from five days to nine days.

Leading up to the vote, Service Employees International Union Local 32BL members voiced their support for the legislation, including at a May 28 public hearing.

SEIU members tell Channel 11 they are elated at the legislation’s passing, saying it will impact every worker in the city and not just those in the union.

