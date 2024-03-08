Pittsburgh City councilperson calling for closure of Adan’s Market in Allentown

PITTSBURGH — It’s hard to miss the several bullet holes on the outside of Adan’s Market in Allentown. Plus, the two others inside the business, that you can see from the sidewalk.

City Councilperson Bob Charland says the market is the common thread in a string of violence and is calling for its closure.

“This business is not a contributing business on the thriving business district of East Warrington, and we would like to see them go as soon as possible,” Charland told Channel 11.

This past Sunday marks the third deadly shooting outside of the market in three years.

In all three shootings, the victims have been 17-year-old boys.

“This business continues to be a problem. We know that there’s drug activity there, and they’re not welcome,” Charland added.

He has now made a plea to District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

“The DA is really the only person who has the ability to shutter a business. We need the district attorney’s help here,” he said.

Charland isn’t the only one who wants the doors closed for good.

Just today, a Change.org petition was posted asking for signatures in support of closing the market.

Rance Humphrey was born and raised in Allentown, and he’s doubtful a closure would make a difference.

“I don’t think it will make a difference. It starts at home. We all as a community need to come together,” Humphrey said.

When we reached out to the DA Zappala, he sent back a statement:

“As a courtesy to the councilman, I’ve detailed detectives to look into the incident history of this location. For us to do anything meaningful, in this case, the Pittsburgh Police would need to provide a police history, which we do not have at this point, but this area is on my radar.”

Channel 11 has asked Pittsburgh Police for crime data concerning the business. A spokesperson said they are working to get us the information.

