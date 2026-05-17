Pittsburgh city officials reveal major restoration project in McKinley Park

PITTSBURGH — Work is officially underway to transform a historic park that serves Pittsburgh’s Hilltop neighborhoods into a landing point for recreation and community connection.

Pittsburgh city officials and Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy came together Saturday to announce the McKinley Park Community Grove project. The major investment intends to restore and reimagine one of the city’s oldest parks.

The Community Grove will be located in the Chicken Hill section of the park, just below Michigan Street. City officials say it’s the next phase in ongoing revitalization that builds on progress from the McKinley Park Master Plan.

Residents and community partners were involved in project planning, helping create a vision for a space designed for gathering, play and learning.

Key features of the project include a 20-foot hexagonal shade pavilion, open lawn space, an outdoor learning area, picnic tables and informal seating, and preservation of the historic baseball backstop posts.

Officials plan for the Community Grove to serve as a place for youth programming, nature-based education and cultural expression, including opportunities to showcase local art and community history.

The project is a $660,000 investment. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.

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