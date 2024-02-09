Pittsburgh convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing cocaine, stolen handgun

PITTSBURGH — A convicted felon from Pittsburgh pleaded guilty to drug and firearms violations in federal court Thursday.

The Department of Justice said Allen Gregory Edmonds, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice said that on Dec. 19, 2023, officers executed federal search warrants on Edmonds, his car and properties associated with him. They found a backpack containing around two kilograms of cocaine in his living room and a loaded stolen handgun in his bedroom closet.

Officials said Edmonds had been convicted of both felony drug trafficking and a felony firearm offense when the weapon and ammunition was found, so he was a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess a gun.

Edmonds’ sentencing is scheduled for May 7. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in jail, a fine of up to $5 million or both for the drug charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years, a fine of $250,000 or both for the firearm charge.

