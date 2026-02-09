Pittsburgh could be awarded Best Beer Scene in the nation. Here’s how you can help

PITTSBURGH — Do you think Pittsburgh has one of the best beer scenes in the nation?

Well, a panel of USA Today experts does, and now it’s up to the public to decide if Pittsburgh should be named as having the Best Beer Scene.

A panel of beer experts chose 20 cities for USA Today’s 10 Best awards that have stellar collections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and sometimes thriving homebrewing communities.

Pittsburgh made the list because of its more than 40 breweries and array of annual beer festivals.

Other cities in the competition include Boston, Milwaukee, Denver and San Diego.

Now it’s up to the public to decide the Top 10 best beer cities. You can vote once a day until Feb. 23 at noon. The winners will be announced on March 4.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group