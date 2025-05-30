Pittsburgh customs officers intercept 54 pounds of marijuana; woman arrested

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 54 pounds of marijuana at Pittsburgh International Airport, leading to a Massachusetts woman’s arrest.

CBP officials say Jetta Monet Corbett, of Brockton, Mass., was arrested by Allegheny County police after officers found drugs in her London-bound luggage on May 24.

Monet, 30, is charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

While inspecting passenger baggage being loaded onto a London-bound flight, officers reportedly found numerous vacuum-sealed packages inside two suitcases.

Officers identified Corbett based on baggage tags and did a second search, during which they found 49 total packages, officials say. The contents were field tested positive for marijuana.

Corbett and the marijuana were turned over to Allegheny County police.

The marijuana has a street value of about $240,000 but could have been worth more in Europe based on potency, officials say.

CBP bulk marijuana seizures at PIT are “extremely rare,” officials say. However, CBP officers across the country have seen a trend of attempted marijuana transportation to Europe and Africa through passenger baggage.

“Anyone considering making a quick buck by carrying bulk marijuana loads for drug trafficking organizations should realize that the consequences you face can be severe when Customs and Border Protection officers catch you,” said James Hindes, CBP’s acting port director for the Port of Pittsburgh. “One way that law enforcement agencies can combat transnational criminal organizations is to hit them hard in the wallet, so CBP will continue to seize these marijuana loads when we encounter them and deprive criminals of this illicit revenue.”

CBP officers seized an average of 1,571 pounds of dangerous drugs last year at and between air, sea and land ports in the U.S., officials say. CBP’s enforcement statistics can be found here.

