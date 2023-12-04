Pittsburgh defense attorney accused of arranging sexual meet-up with who he thought were teen girls

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh defense attorney was arrested over the weekend after police said he was having sexual online conversations with who he believed were teenage girls.

Some of the details of the conversations were so explicit, we cannot report the specifics.

According to investigators, attorney Paul Luvara drove all the way to Punxsutawney from Pittsburgh to meet the girls. Instead, he was arrested.

On Channel 11 News at 5, see the video of him being put into handcuffs.

