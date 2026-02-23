Pittsburgh detectives investigate shots fired in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh detectives are investigating a shooting in Brookline on Saturday.
A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says officers were called to the 700 block of Brookline Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Officers arrived to find a vehicle that had been shot, though no injuries were reported.
Shell casings were found on scene and taken in as evidence.
Channel 11 crews captured a large police presence and medic units in the area.
