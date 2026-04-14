Pittsburgh distillery creates limited edition bottled cocktail in celebration of NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh distillery is creating a special edition bottled cocktail to celebrate the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Wigle Whiskey just announced the release of “Pittsburgh Is On The Clock,” a 375 ml bottled bourbon old fashioned. The distillery says the cocktail blends Wigle’s signature bourbon with bitters and a touch of sweetness.

“This release is all about Pittsburgh pride,” said Alex Moser, COO at Wigle Whiskey. “With the Draft bringing fans together and putting the city in the national spotlight, we wanted to create something commemorative that feels celebratory, bold, and unmistakably local.”

The cocktail will be available for a limited time at all Wigle Whiskey locations and at a special pop-up retail experience, Wigle North Shore, from April 22-26 outside PNC Park on Federal Street.

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