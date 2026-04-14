Expect threat for strong storms and near record warmth on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The threat for strong to severe storms continues on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

A few early morning showers or storms will be possible, but the bigger threat could develop during the afternoon and evening.

Near record warmth will also be making headlines on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. The record high temperature is 85 set in 1883.

Unsettled weather sticks around through the rest of the week with several rounds of showers and storms before cooler weather moves in on Sunday.

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