Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership to hand out hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership will hand out hundreds of cards this Valentine’s Day.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., the PDP will hand out the cards to people heading to work downtown on Feb. 14.

Each card comes with a piece of Valentine’s chocolate and can be handed in for a free coffee or tea from local shops.

Cards will be handed out at these locations:

5th and Wood/ PNC tower

Gateway T Station

BNYM Tower/Steel Plaza T Station

City County Building

First Ave Garage and T Station

‘Superstop’ on Liberty Ave

Katz Plaza and Theatre Square Garage

The PDP will have large cutout selfie hearts at the giveaway locations.

People who take photos with the hearts and tag the PDP will be entered to win an overnight hotel stay for two in a deluxe room at the Hilton Garden Inn and breakfast for two at Revel.

