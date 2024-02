PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant was named on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Romantic Restaurants.

Pusadee’s Garden, a restaurant in Lawrenceville, was ranked at No. 75 on the list.

Four Pennsylvania restaurants were mentioned in the Top 100.

Click here to see the full list.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group