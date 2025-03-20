Pittsburgh educators react to President Trump’s plan to dismantle the Education Department

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of dismantling the Department of Education.

The president has called the department wasteful and wants to return local communities and the states to take control of education.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland spoke to local educators to learn how the expect the change to impact the Pittsburgh area. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for their reactions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group