Pittsburgh firefighters hosting coat drive for children

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of coats will be given to the public this weekend.

Pittsburgh firefighters spent the year raising money for the event.

With $30,000 they were able to buy 2,000 coats to hand out.

Coats will be given out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pittsburgh Firefighters Local Number 1 Union Hall at 120 Flowers Avenue.

The coats are specifically available for children in kindergarten through fifth grade and the kids must be present when the clothing is picked up.

Any leftover coats will be given to Pittsburgh Public Schools and community organizations to be handed out to any kid they see without a coat.

The coat drive is a result of the newly formed Pittsburgh Firefighters Foundaiton.

Duquesne Light Company, the Pittsubrgh Penguins and MSA Safety helped organize the drive.

