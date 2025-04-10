Local appliance story holding the line on prices despite increasing tariffs on Chinese imports

PITTSBURGH — Business at Don’s Appliances started picking up over the weekend, with people rushing to buy microwaves and freezers, which could soon cost more.

The Pittsburgh-based appliance store is fully stocked and ready to go.

“It’s a great time to get some of these products that are going to be going up,” said Matt Hillebrand, the V.P. of outside sales at Don’s Appliances.

Hillebrand said the latest round of steep tariffs now in effect on goods coming from China means higher prices on many of your household appliances.

“That would include microwaves, small appliances, some of our less expensive under-counter refrigerators,” Hillebrand said.

Fridges with freezers on top are also made in China and Hillebrand said the cost could go up by a couple hundred dollars or more. Fridges with bottom freezers, however, are made in the U.S., so they won’t see a price hike.

Don’s Appliance brought in more inventory to try and beat the increases. For at least the next three months, the family-run company is holding the line on prices.

“We make sure that we have products to fulfill our customers’ needs at fair prices and we’re continuing to do that,” Hillebrand said.

That’s good news for Sarah Manis of Hampton, a mom of four, who had to buy a new dryer Wednesday.

“We’re fortunate enough this is something we can afford and get a new appliance without it causing us a huge heartache, but going up another couple hundred dollars, that’s going to hurt,” Manis said.

Don’s Appliances will have deep discounts from April 23-26 as part of being in business for more than 50 years.

