Pittsburgh gardeners prepare for planting season at annual seed swap

PITTSBURGH — Saturday’s warm weather, and the average final frost date now less than two months away, had people looking ahead to gardening season.

Grow Pittsburgh hosted its 14th annual Seed Swap at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, and hundreds of people showed up to donate, trade and swap seeds for all kinds of plants, from common vegetables to unique, native flowers.

“The whole Pittsburgh gardening community is getting excited about gardening for the year, and you can really feel that energy here,” said Claire Matway, from Grow Pittsburgh.

In addition to receiving free seeds, gardeners got advice from experts and took part in hands-on activities.

Matway says that if you missed this event, there’s no need to worry because many community organizations host similar swaps around this time of year.

Or, for those without space for a home garden, Matway suggests getting involved in a community garden. Click here to learn more or find a garden near you in Pittsburgh.

