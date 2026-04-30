Pittsburgh Gateways Corp. ‘flips the switch’ on new rooftop solar system

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation unveiled a new 291-kilowatt rooftop solar system at its Energy Innovation Center.

Mayor Corey O’Connor joined the ceremony to mark the activation of the system, which is projected to generate approximately $50,000 in electricity savings each year for the next 25 years. The new installation is expected to cover 21% of the facility’s total energy needs.

The 291-kilowatt solar energy system was installed by local developer Scalo Solar. It is designed to produce about 350,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually. The project was facilitated with support from Bridgeway Capital and the nonprofit PA Solar Center’s GET Solar consulting program.

Mayor Corey O’Connor highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project. “This is another great example of partners coming together to get big things done for the growth and sustainability of our city,” O’Connor said. He noted the PA Solar Center has 82 projects underway across the region, capable of generating enough electricity to power PNC Park for almost 4,500 games.

President Don Evans and CEO of Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation, which owns the Energy Innovation Center, expressed pride in the organization’s expanded investment in renewable energy. “Pittsburgh Gateways is proud to have expanded our investment in renewable energy, which will produce dramatic savings for the Energy Innovation Center down the road,” Evans said.

Bridgeway Capital provided a project loan to Pittsburgh Gateways for the installation.

Dawn Seckler, chief strategy & development officer at Bridgeway Capital, underscored their support for the initiative. “Bridgeway Capital is proud to support this important energy transition for Pittsburgh Gateways and the Energy Innovation Center,” Seckler said. She added that the organization looks forward to supporting more projects that contribute to Pittsburgh’s sustainable energy economy.

Sharon Pillar, founder and executive Director of the PA Solar Center, emphasized the financial and environmental benefits of solar. “Energy prices have gone up about 46% since 2018, so going solar helps save consumers significant money while reducing their carbon footprint,” Pillar said.

The PA Solar Center assisted Pittsburgh Gateways in securing funding and applying for a federal solar 40% tax credit through its GET Solar consulting program. This program offers consulting and financial guidance to various non-residential organizations seeking to transition to solar energy.

Pillar expressed hope that the Energy Innovation Center project will inspire other area organizations to adopt solar.

COO Mark Heckathorne/Executive Vice President of Scalo Solar, detailed his company’s involvement. “Over the past two years, Scalo Solar has installed 2,500 megawatts of solar in the Pittsburgh area, deploying about 30 workers who are all local to the region,” Heckathorne said. He reported that 15 local workers were specifically assigned to the Energy Innovation Center project.

Scalo Solar commended Pittsburgh Gateways and the Energy Innovation Center for their sustainable and economical stewardship of resources. Solar energy is currently the fastest-growing and most economical energy source in the United States. It offers businesses, nonprofits, communities and residents significant savings on utility bills.

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