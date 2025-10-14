Pittsburgh groups skeptical, but optimistic about ceasefire between Israel, Hamas

PITTSBURGH — As a ceasefire takes effect in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, both the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Palestine Solidarity Committee said they are cautiously optimistic.

Leaders from both communities agree that while the latest peace deal brings hope, much more needs to be done to make the peace last.

After more than two years of war in the Middle East, the release of 20 living Israeli hostages this week is being welcomed around the world, including by David Heyman of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

“There’s still a lot more work to be done,” Heyman said. “We are hopeful that this will result in peace between Israel and Gaza.”

Heyman has followed the war closely from the start, in part because of a personal connection.

One of the hostages released Monday, Alon Ohel, lived in Misgav, Israel.

Misgav is a sister city to the Pittsburgh Jewish Federation, which has remained closely involved in supporting that community.

“When one of theirs was taken hostage, the city of Pittsburgh has been providing support and thoughts and prayers the entire time,” Heyman said.

The cease-fire plan also includes the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees who had been held in Israeli prisons.

While this part of the agreement is being praised by many, some say it does not go far enough.

Kate Daher, a member of the Pittsburgh Palestine Solidarity Committee, said she worries the violence is not truly over.

“I don’t think we’re seeing a real end to the violence,” Daher said. “That’s what we would like to see, but I don’t really think that’s what’s happening.”

She said she is concerned that some of the prisoners who have been released could be detained again and that many of them may not be able to reunite with their families.

“The fear on the part of many Palestinians is that some of them will just go directly back into prison. They will be arrested again,” Daher said.

“They’re not really free,” she added. “They’re still surrounded. They still can’t leave. They can’t travel. They can’t leave the country.”

As part of the deal, Hamas is also expected to return the bodies of 28 hostages confirmed dead.

So far, only four sets of remains have been returned to families.

Despite the uncertainty, Daher said she will continue advocating for the rights of Palestinians.the

