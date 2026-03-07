Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show returns with more than 1,500 exhibits

PITTSBURGH — The annual Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is back in town.

The show, billed as the largest in the country, started Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

It gives potential customers a chance for hands-on experience. And, this year, there are more than 1,500 exhibits.

“People love what we do, and they need what we do,” said Mark Moore, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show. “Both exhibitors and attendees. Because when people are looking to do a kitchen, they can come here and see the big kitchen designers and builders, and they can compare and shop here.”

The show continues daily through March 15.

