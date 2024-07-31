Pittsburgh to honor popular actor, comedian on Friday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will recognize an American actor and comedian when he visits for a tour stop on Friday.

On Facebook, the city said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 will be proclaimed “Martin Lawrence Day” by Mayor Ed Gainey.

In the proclamation, Pittsburgh recognizes Lawrence’s “significant contributions” to the film and entertainment industry, which began in the 1990s “Def Comedy Jam.” The city says other successful shows like the “Bad Boys” franchise and “Martin” “without a doubt has solidified” Lawrence’s legacy as a great in his craft.

Details of the proclamation ceremony have not yet been released.

