Pittsburgh hospital using new cancer-fighting technology, machine 1 of 15 in entire country

PITTSBURGH — At 72, Ron Jesiolowski isn’t slowing down. Known for his art and resilience, the cancer survivor’s studio is filled with decades of work — but one piece still sits upon his easel.

“I call it The Angels Within,” Jesiolowski said, referring to a painting that reflects his journey with prostate cancer. “When you start thinking about it both modern medicine, how it’s an angel saving your life, but also if you have faith and hope it’s the three angels each one representing those three components.”

Diagnosed with prostate cancer, Jesiolowski’s primary goal was remission. Through his own research, he discovered a state-of-the-art treatment technology that could help right in Pittsburgh.

The Elekta Unity MR-LINAC system, used at Allegheny General Hospital, combines MRI imaging with radiation therapy to target cancerous cells with pinpoint precision. The technology allows doctors to track tumor shrinkage in real time, increasing the chances of successful treatment while limiting the exposure to radiation.

Dr. Paul Renz, a physician at Allegheny General, explained how MR-LINAC’s precision benefits patients. “Because of that extra precision, we can increase the dose to tumors we are treating, improving curable outcomes while avoiding damage to surrounding organs,” he said.

The MR-LINAC at AGH is one of just 15 in the country and the only one in the tri-state area, making it a sought-after resource for cancer patients like Jesiolowski.

“I felt like I was in the future while also walking into a spa,” Jesiolowski said, describing the high-tech, glowing environment during his treatments. “It was much easier than I thought. I’d rather do that again than get a root canal.”

After just six sessions, Jesiolowski was in remission. “Now, it’s just a feeling of hope,” he said. “If I ever get cancer again, I’ll just go to the Linac machine.”

MR-LINAC technology is not limited to prostate cancer. It is used to treat all cancers but specifically focuses on cancers in the chest and abdomen, offering precision that minimizes radiation exposure to surrounding organs.

Allegheny General Hospital has already treated several hundred patients with this technology, and the machine continues to evolve with monthly upgrades, offering hope for countless individuals facing cancer.

“You know, especially when you get hit with a diagnosis, every day you cherish a little bit more,” Jesiolowski said.

If you are interested in the MR-LINAC as a treatment option you are asked to call the radiation oncology department at 412-359-3400.

