Pittsburgh to host Kentucky, Creighton, and more for NCAA Tournament

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Pittsburgh to host Kentucky, Creighton, and more for NCAA Tournament

By George Michalowski: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

PITTSBUGRH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pittsburgh will play host to a number of talented teams in the upcoming NCAA Basketball Tournament.

PPG Paints Arena will host the tournament for the fifth time, this time, hosting games in the Midwest and South regions. The following games will be played in Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 21.

  • 3 Kentucky Vs. 14 Oakland – 7:10 p.m.
  • 6 Texas Tech Vs. 11 NC State – 9:40 p.m.
  • 3 Creighton Vs. 14 Akron – 1:30 p.m.
  • 6 South Carolina Vs. 11 Oregon – 4 p.m.

