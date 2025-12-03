Pittsburgh Indian restaurant closed; rodent, roach issues remained at reinspection

PITTSBURGH — After failing a reinspection, an Indian restaurant in Shadyside was ordered closed.

The Allegheny County Health Department first issued a consumer alert against Masala House Indian Bistro on Nov. 19, citing issues with rodents and roaches, as well as a personal living space in the facility.

When inspectors returned on Dec. 1, the personal living space had been removed, but issues with pests remained.

According to the inspection report, live or dead roaches and droppings were seen throughout the kitchen, even on a sheet tray. A dead mouse was found on the second floor, and rodent droppings remained throughout the facility.

Inspectors also found nesting material inside an oven and food adulterated by rodents.

The restaurant was immediately ordered closed because of the remaining high-risk violations, along with new ones observed.

In order to reopen, Masala House Indian Bistro must do the following:

Have pest control services twice per week until zero activity is documented.

Work with the pest control technician to ensure adequate monitoring and cleaning is being completed.

All food and packaging must be stored in rodent-proof containers.

Remove all old equipment and potential harborage areas in the facility.

Remove all mice and roaches. Remove all rodent droppings. All affected areas must be disinfected.

Deep clean the facility, including behind the bar and in the kitchen

