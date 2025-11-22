Rodent, roaches found at Pittsburgh Indian restaurant spur consumer alert

PITTSBURGH — An Indian restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood was just issued a consumer alert.

The alert comes after health inspectors found four violations at Masala House Indian Bistro on Baum Boulevard on Wednesday.

The only violation considered high-risk of causing foodborne illness has to do with pest management. According to a report, inspectors found live and dead roaches in the kitchen, live mice in two areas, droppings throughout the facility and nesting material behind the bar.

Another issue considered low-risk, but of note for inspectors, was that employees must walk through a room used as a personal living space to access the food preparation room on the second floor.

Inspectors say the second floor is not permitted to be used as a personal living space. Those items will have to be removed when the restaurant is reinspected within the next 10 days.

Other lower risk violations highlighted in the report include a non-functional handwashing sink in the preparation room, a lack of soap or paper towels at the sink and yellowing ceilings with chipping paint in the kitchen.

In order to have the alert removed, the restaurant must take steps to reduce issues with mice and roaches, like increasing pest control services, cleaning old food debris and removing miscellaneous items. They also must remove all mice, roaches, and droppings, then disinfect all affected areas.

If any issues remain when reinspected, the restaurant will be ordered closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group