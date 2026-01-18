Pittsburgh International Airport adds another daily non-stop flight to Los Angeles

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport will soon have another nonstop route to the West Coast.

The airport announced on Friday that United will service daily nonstop flights to the Los Angeles International Airport starting on March 29.

This is now the third nonstop option to Los Angeles out of Pittsburgh. American Airlines started daily service in 2025, and Breeze Airways offers the flight up to five times a week.

Local officials credit the new flights with Pittsburgh’s connection to the innovation, tech, corporate and entertainment industries.

“This flight addition by United shows the strength of the Pittsburgh market and we’re pleased to welcome United’s investment in Pittsburgh with another West Coast destination from PIT,” Pittsburgh International Airport official Bryan Dietz said. “Los Angeles is an important destination for both business and leisure passengers as well as a connecting point for flights to Asia and Australia. This flight gives our market more options to the West Coast and beyond.”

This addition also makes it so United serves all of its seven hubs from within the continental U.S. from PIT.

