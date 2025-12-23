Pittsburgh International Airport anticipates record-breaking numbers during Christmas holiday travel

Airports across the country are anticipating seeing record numbers over the course of the next two weeks, and the Pittsburgh International Airport is no exception.

From Sunday, December 21, to Sunday, January 4, the Pittsburgh International Airport anticipates around 465,000 arrivals and departures. That’s up 6% from the same period last year.

The busiest remaining days are slated to be Friday, December 26 and Sunday, December 28, with an anticipated 34,000 combined seats each date. Friday, January 2, is expected to be the next busiest day, with an anticipated 33,800 combined seats.

Chima Anyanwu is heading home to Texas for the holidays, and he’s not the only one.

“I came here to visit some loved ones, you know, for a little bit,” Anyanwu said. “It’s pretty hectic, so I like to come at least an hour-and-a-half earlier.”

Airport officials said it’s important to remember early mornings and late afternoon hours are typically busier, so it’s a good idea to allow for extra time. Flyers should try to check their bags at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

The new TSA checkpoint can accommodate up to 12 lanes. Airport officials said those additional lanes will help to accommodate the high volume of travelers expected over the next two weeks, but flyers might have to wait a little longer.

A reminder for drivers picking anyone up: there’s a new Free Wait Lot that allows drivers to park for up to one hour while waiting.

The airport said the terminal garage offers more than 3,200 spaces and is a five-minute walk to the terminal. The terminal lot offers more than 2,800 flat-grade spaces within a three-to-five-minute walk. Long-term and extended lots are also available, with shuttle buses running a 10-minute route to the terminal.

Parking lots will fill quickly due to holiday travel, so reserving a space is strongly recommended. Travelers can pre-book space online. http://parkatpit.com/

