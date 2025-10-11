Pittsburgh International Airport hosts ribbon cutting, community day for new terminal

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport marked a historic milestone with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new terminal, the TMP, on Saturday.

Governor Josh Shapiro attended the event to deliver remarks as the new terminal prepares to welcome guests.

The TMP, built by Pittsburghers for Pittsburghers, redefines the airport experience by focusing on innovation, resilience, and community. It aims to provide a world-class, passenger-centered experience that is easier, smarter and more connected.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony not only signifies the beginning of a new era for Pittsburgh International Airport but also serves as an opportunity to thank the many partners, stakeholders, and community members who supported the vision of the TMP.

INSIDE LOOK: Tour of new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport highlights ‘universal access’

A Community Open House event is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m., allowing the public to explore the state-of-the-art facility before it becomes fully operational. Visitors can enjoy activities organized by community partners such as the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Kamin Science Center, and Tree Pittsburgh.

The TMP is set to open in 2025, replacing the current landside/airside model with a single, consolidated terminal designed to enhance travel efficiency and passenger experience. Key features include a streamlined check-in and security process, more natural light, expanded concessions focusing on local businesses, outdoor terraces and advanced sustainability features.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group