ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Visitors explore new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal during open house event

Channel 11 got a look inside Pittsburgh International Airport’s new terminal.

The public was welcomed to an open house event for the terminal on Saturday.

Fifteen hundred people were invited inside per hour to see and explore before the terminal officially opens for travelers.

“It’s not boring, that’s for sure,” said visitor De Anna Henley, “and that’s really what we were wondering, was it just kinda going to be like the older one, but they’ve made so many improvements. So, I love it.

The terminal is set to open soon. Original plans called for the fall of 2025.

