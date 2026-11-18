Pittsburgh International Airport marked the first anniversary of its new terminal on Wednesday with a program highlighting the facility’s impact on Pittsburgh and the surrounding region.

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The milestone follows a report finding that the 800,000-square-foot terminal helped generate $2.5 billion for the regional economy since its opening day last year. Since then, nearly 10 million travelers have passed through the facility.

According to the airport, the new space cut security wait times at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in half and delivered bags to passengers 87% faster.

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Rich Fitzgerald, executive director of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, highlighted the broader financial benefits.

“The one-year anniversary shows this has been a success,” Fitzgerald said. “The airport has been an economic driver for many, many generations in Southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis emphasized the facility’s focus on travelers.

“We wanted to build Pittsburgh’s Airport, not just an airport in Pittsburgh,” Cassotis said. “We wanted to improve the passenger experience. Because wouldn’t we want that?”

New plaques were unveiled Wednesday, joining dozens of awards the airport received over the last 12 months.

“It’s just been a tremendous validation of the work that we’ve done,” Cassotis said. “Not only is it beautiful, but it’s functional.”

While the new facility marks its first year, the airport stated that no decision has been made regarding what comes next for the old terminal.

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Travelers can expect more routes in the coming year from Southwest and Breeze airlines. The airport also announced it will open two more outdoor spaces by spring.

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