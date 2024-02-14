Pittsburgh International Airport secures $5.3M in federal funds for new terminal

PITTSBURGH — Several local lawmakers joined together Wednesday to announce funding that will be used to modernize the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA-12) joined U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) and U.S. Representative Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) in announcing $5.3 million in infrastructure funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Terminal Program.

“As Pittsburgh International Airport continues to grow, improving the passenger experience is critical,” Casey said. “This funding not only gets passengers where they’re going faster but helps secure PIT’s role as a gateway to Southwestern Pennsylvania’s future economic success.”

The funding will go towards the construction of a 700,000-square-foot terminal that the lawmakers say will improve passenger experience by reducing the proximity between ticketing, security, and gates by half a mile and improve the airport’s ability to add new flights.

