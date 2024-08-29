Pittsburgh International Airports sees increase in travelers for Labor Day weekend

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Between the roads to the airports, it’s going to be a jam-packed weekend for travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration said the next few day is expected to be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend on record with more than 17 million travelers between Thursday and Wednesday.

”There are a lot of people that want to be family and enjoy the beautiful weather before it gets cold in Pittsburgh,” said Brad Wentz.

Wentz was heading to Honduras for a mission trip this morning. They made sure they got to the airport extra early.

”They are doing the best they can. In the alternate checkpoint line, usually they open it to everyone but it’s just open for TSA Pre-check so that’s making us a little salty but it’s okay,” said Wentz.

The long lines over the summer at Pittsburgh International Airport has frustrated many travelers, even causing people to miss their flights. On Thursday morning, the TSA lines were long at times, but security moved passengers quickly through the checkpoint.

“It’s a little backed up but it’s not bad. We are used it,” said Aloha Dixson.

“The last time we flew, it was backed up three times as far as it is today,” said Paul Perry.

The Pittsburgh International Airport had their busiest summer in nearly 20 years. Last month marked the airport’s busiest July since 2005. Friday is expected to be the busiest day for this holiday weekend.

If you are flying this holiday weekend, give yourself extra time. Also, a heads up for drivers hitting the road this weekend. The Pennsylvania Turnpike said they expect record highs as well.

