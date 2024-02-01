Pittsburgh International Auto Show coming to David L. Lawrence Convention Center this month

PITTSBURGH — Fasten your seatbelts: It’s nearly time for the Pittsburgh International Auto Show.

The 79th annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show will be driving in to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Feb. 16 to 19.

The show will feature over 100 different products and service vendors, including a ride along in an electric vehicle, two vehicles from the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, the CCAC Family Fun Zone, adoptable pets, costumed movie characters, performances, Pittsburgh’s sports’ mascots and more.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the 16th and 17th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 18th and 19th.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children aged 6 to 16. Children under 6 years old get in for free and there are senior and military discounts.

